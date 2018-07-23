Montas will take the hill against Texas on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Montas will be called up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to make his ninth start of the season in the big leagues. Through 48.1 innings with Oakland, he's logged a 3.35 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 30 strikeouts in 48.1 innings. He will likely remain with the club following this start and get the call for Sunday's matchup with Colorado at Coors Field.