Montas (finger) will throw a sim game next week prior to Opening Day to determine his status to begin the season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Montas was removed from his appearance Thursday with a ripped cuticle. Manager Bob Melvin told reporters that the team will feel "okay" if Montas can reach 70 pitches in the sim game. That leaves his status for the team's opening series of the regular season uncertain.