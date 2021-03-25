Montas (finger) will throw a sim game next week prior to Opening Day to determine his status to begin the season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Montas was removed from his appearance Thursday with a ripped cuticle. Manager Bob Melvin told reporters that the team will feel "okay" if Montas can reach 70 pitches in the sim game. That leaves his status for the team's opening series of the regular season uncertain.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Exits with ripped cuticle•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Leaves start with hand injury•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Solid in second turn•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Impressive in Cactus League debut•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Sim game slated for this week•