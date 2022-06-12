Montas (3-6) earned a six-inning win against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking one.

This was not a great performance for Montas, but thanks to an offensive outburst from Oakland in the seventh inning, he was able to pick up a win. The righty has pitched well this season, but has been limited to just three wins largely due to lackluster run support. This was his first win since mid-April despite giving up more than two earned runs for just the second time since the start of May. Montas will take a 3.40 ERA into his next appearance.