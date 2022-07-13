Montas (shoulder) won't pitch against the Astros this weekend and will instead throw two side session before rejoining the Athletics' rotation for the first game of the second half July 21, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rosenthal reported earlier Wednesday that the right-hander would pitch Saturday or Sunday in Houston, but there's instead been a change of plan. Montas hasn't seen game action since leaving his start in Seattle on July 3 after one inning, and it appears the shoulder soreness will sideline him until after the All-Star break.