Montas (back) won't start Sunday against the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Montas was scratched from his scheduled start Friday, but there was hope that he'd be able to make a start Sunday. However, he'll instead hope to start sometime during the team's series against the Diamondbacks early in the week. Mike Fiers will start in the series finale against the Giants on Sunday.
