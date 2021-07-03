Montas allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in Friday's loss to Boston. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Montas rolled through three shutout innings to start the outing before coughing up RBI base hits to Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo in the fourth and fifth frames. He's given up two earned runs and pitched at least five innings in four of his last five starts, lowering his ERA to 4.63. He maintained his 7-7 record after a second consecutive no-decision. Montas is projected to take the mound in Houston next week.