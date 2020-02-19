Athletics' Franklin Barreto: 'Best shot' yet to make roster
Barreto has his best opportunity to nab a major-league roster spot this spring with prior second-base occupants elsewhere, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "He has an opportunity where, if he has the type of spring that he has had before, it's going to be tough not to have him be part of that dynamic, whether it's a left-right dynamic or an everyday role," said manager Bob Melvin. "There's not one particular guy in front of him right now. This is his best shot."
Barreto has scuffled during his three prior major-league stints, leading to a career. 189/.220/.378 line across 69 plate appearances. However, the departures of Jed Lowrie and Jurickson Profar over the last two offseasons offer Barreto the least veteran resistance to a roster spot he's encountered yet, and the fact he's now out of minor-league options could certainly work in his favor if he puts together a strong spring. The 23-year-old has proven capable of making a favorable impression during the exhibition slate in the past, but he will have to hold his own against fellow capable prospects Jorge Mateo, Sheldon Neuse and Vimael Machin to lock in an Opening Day roster spot this time around.
