Barreto is expected to be on the roster for the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old struggled at the plate this season, recording just seven hits in 57 at-bats over 23 games but is expected to make the roster for the Wild Card game due to his abilities as a pinch-runner. It's unlikely that he will make the starting nine, but he could enter the game as a pinch-runner to provide speed on the bases.