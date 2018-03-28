Barreto was optioned back to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Though Barreto was making a strong push to be included on the Athletics' 25-man roster, the club decided to send its top-tier prospect back to Nashville since there isn't a clear-cut position for him in the majors at the moment. The infielder was able to leave quite the impression on manager Bob Melvin, and remains a prime candidate for a call up in the not too distant future. Over 25 games with Oakland in 2017, Barreto hit .197/.250/.352 with two home runs and six RBI during his first cup of coffee in the major-leagues.