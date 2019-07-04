Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Heads to bench Thursday
Barreto is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the Twins.
Manager Bob Melvin said earlier this week that Barreto would receive the bulk of the starts at second base going forward, but he'll take a seat Thursday after going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and two errors in Wednesday's contest. Jurickson Profar returns to the starting nine at second base in his place.
