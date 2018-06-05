Barreto went 4-for-5 with a double and a game-tying solo home run in Triple-A Nashville's extra-inning win over Round Rock on Sunday, his first game back with the Sounds.

Barreto went hitless over six at-bats during his recent stay with the Athletics, but he made his presence felt in a return to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. The 22-year-old has actually found consistent success at the plate to be quite evasive at either level this season, as even Sunday's breakout performance only pushed his season average with the Sounds to .258. However, some above-average pop in the form of 15 extra-base hits (eight doubles, seven homers) has helped Barreto to a solid .492 slugging percentage, and perhaps Sunday's four-hit day will get him back on track towards approaching the .290 average he generated with Nashville over 510 plate appearances in 2017.