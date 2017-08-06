Barreto is 14-for-26 with two home runs over his last six games with Triple-A Nashville.

As per Sounds play-by-play announcer Jeff Hem, the 21-year-old has hit both of his homers in the first inning of back-to-back games. Barreto returned to Nashville on July 8 after slashing .190/.261/.381 over 46 plate appearances across 11 games with the Athletics. He's enjoyed much more success against Triple-A pitching this season, slashing .284/.333/.448 with 15 doubles, five triples, 12 homers and 39 RBI over 89 games.