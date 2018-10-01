Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Launches two-run jack in regular-season finale
Barreto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
Manager Bob Melvin pulled multiple regulars early in anticipation of Wednesday's wild-card game against the Yankees, and Barreto was one of the beneficiaries of such a strategy. The 22-year-old saw sparse action during his September stay with the Athletics, and the home run was his first at the big-league level since Aug. 1. While Barreto's .233 average this season was nothing to write home about, he enjoyed more success against major-league arms than his initial cup of coffee in 2017 (.197/.250/.352).
