Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Likely headed to minors
Barreto will likely open the season in the minors after the A's acquired Kendrys Morales from the Blue Jays, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Barreto was poised to break camp with the A's before Wednesday's trade. Now Morales will cover first base in Matt Olson's (hand) absence, pushing Jurickson Profar back to everyday duties at the keystone and leaving no playing time for the 23-year-old, who will head to Triple-A for everyday opportunities for the time being.
