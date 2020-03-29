Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Likely to platoon with Kemp
Barreto is likely to open the regular season platooning with Tony Kemp at second base, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Barreto helped solidify his grip on an Opening Day roster spot before spring training was suspended by hitting .306 (11-for-36) with four doubles, two triples, four RBI, three walks, a stolen base and six runs across 13 Cactus League games. The 24-year-old has struggled considerably at the plate in three previous big-league stints, so his success offensively this spring is certainly an encouraging sight. It remains to be seen how playing time between the lefty-hitting Kemp and Barreto might be split to start the season, but it's worth noting the latter enjoyed success against either handedness of pitcher (.282 vs. righties, .330 vs. southpaws) at Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Sprays three doubles•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: 'Best shot' yet to make roster•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Makes roster as expected•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Expected to make wild-card roster•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Back from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, top strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
H2H points dynasty mock draft
You think juggling pitchers and hitters as is hard? What about the immediate and the long-term?...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Sanchez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...