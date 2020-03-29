Barreto is likely to open the regular season platooning with Tony Kemp at second base, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Barreto helped solidify his grip on an Opening Day roster spot before spring training was suspended by hitting .306 (11-for-36) with four doubles, two triples, four RBI, three walks, a stolen base and six runs across 13 Cactus League games. The 24-year-old has struggled considerably at the plate in three previous big-league stints, so his success offensively this spring is certainly an encouraging sight. It remains to be seen how playing time between the lefty-hitting Kemp and Barreto might be split to start the season, but it's worth noting the latter enjoyed success against either handedness of pitcher (.282 vs. righties, .330 vs. southpaws) at Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019.