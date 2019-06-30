Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Making jump to majors
The Athletics recalled Barreto from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Barreto worked exclusively as a middle infielder through his first six seasons in the minors before adding center-field duties to his ledger in 2019. His ability to play in both the infield and outfield could aid his chances of picking up playing time as he moves back to the big leagues, especially while the Athletics remain without an everyday outfielder (Stephen Piscotty) until after the All-Star break. Over 73 games with Las Vegas this season, Barreto was slashing .296/.379/.549 with 41 extra-base hits and a 13-for-14 success rate on stolen-base attempts.
