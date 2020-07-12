Barreto has already hit home runs off Frankie Montas and Liam Hendriks early in summer camp, providing a glimpse of what the coaching staff sees as his extensive upside as a hitter, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports. "He needs to get consistent at-bats because we know what he can do," A's assistant hitting coach Eric Martins said. "I can see him in the lineup because he's as dangerous as anyone we got. He understands it's his time, he has an opportunity."

Manager Bob Melvin also heaped praise on his second baseman, saying that Barreto has "looked the best so far at this point at the plate." Nevertheless, the slugging infielder is still slated to platoon with Tony Kemp at the keystone, but his significant power -- he clocked 107-mph and 110-mph exit velocities on a home run and double, respectively, in two of his seven hits last season -- could allow him to make excellent use of his part-time role from a fantasy perspective. However, the 24-year-old will need to solve his contact issues to maximize his opportunities, considering he's posted a mammoth 40.7 percent strikeout rate over his first 209 big-league plate appearances across his first three stints with the Athletics.