Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Out of Friday's lineup
Barreto is not in Friday's lineup against the White Sox.
Barreto has 10 strikeouts, two hits and three errors in 23 at-bats since rejoining the big club. While it was reported that Barreto would get the bulk of the starts at second base upon his promotion, he has done very little to suggest that should remain the case much longer. Jurickson Profar will start at the keystone and hit eighth.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Hits first homer•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Stepping into starting role•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Making jump to majors•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Solid season in desert•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Vegas bound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...