Barreto is not in Friday's lineup against the White Sox.

Barreto has 10 strikeouts, two hits and three errors in 23 at-bats since rejoining the big club. While it was reported that Barreto would get the bulk of the starts at second base upon his promotion, he has done very little to suggest that should remain the case much longer. Jurickson Profar will start at the keystone and hit eighth.

More News
Our Latest Stories