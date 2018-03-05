Barreto is swinging well enough that the A's may have a tough time keeping him off the Opening Day roster, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Manager Bob Melvin has reportedly been impressed by the 22-year-old infielder this spring, but notes that the A's don't have a roster spot for him at the moment. Barreto hit .290/.339/.456 in 111 games at Triple-A Nashville last season, but just .197/.250/.352 with a 43.4 percent strikeout rate in 25 games with the big-league club. He's 5-for-17 with two homers this spring. Jed Lowrie and Marcus Semien are currently blocking him at the middle infield positions.