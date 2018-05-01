Barreto is slashing .311/.407/.600 with four doubles, three home runs, six RBI, seven walks, a stolen base and eight runs over 54 plate appearances with Triple-A Nashville thus far in 2018.

Things didn't go so well for Barreto in his initial 25-game cup of coffee with the Athletics in 2017, as he hit just .197 over 76 plate appearances. The 22-year-old has encountered much more success at the Triple-A level, however, as his success in the early going was preceded by a solid .290/.339/.456 line over 111 games with the Sounds in 2017. Barreto already had one stint with Oakland this season while Chad Pinder dealt with a knee injury, but he failed to log any plate appearances. Although Marcus Semien has a firm hold on the shortstop job at the big-league level, Barreto notably took outfield reps during his aforementioned major-league stay earlier in 2018, and that type of versatility could potentially afford him another opportunity later in the season.