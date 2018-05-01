Barreto is slashing .311/.407/.600 with four doubles, three home runs, six RBI, seven walks, a stolen base and eight runs over 54 plate appearances with Triple-A Nashville thus far in 2018.

Things didn't go so well for Barreto in his initial 25-game cup of coffee with the Athletics in 2017, as he hit just .197 over 76 plate appearances. The 22-year-old has encountered much more success at the Triple-A level, however, as his success in the early going was preceded by a solid .290/.339/.456 line over 111 games with the Sounds in 2017. Barreto already had one stint with the Athletics this season while Chad Pinder dealt with a knee injury, but he failed to log any plate appearances. Although Marcus Semien has a firm hold on the shortstop job at the big-league level, Barreto notably took outfield reps during his aforementioned major-league stay earlier in 2018, and that type of versatility could potentially afford him another opportunity later in the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories