Barreto is 0-for-6 with three walks and five strikeouts in his two games since returning to Triple-A Nashville from a stint with the Athletics.

The 22-year-old recently spent time with the big-league club while Chad Pinder was sidelined with a knee injury, yet ended up logging just one at-bat during his nine days with the Athletics. He's had trouble making contact since returning to the Sounds, but he'll look to work his way back to the form that led to a solid .290/.339/.456 line that included 15 home runs and 54 RBI over 111 games with Nashville in 2017.