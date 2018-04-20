Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Scuffling since returning to minors
Barreto is 0-for-6 with three walks and five strikeouts in his two games since returning to Triple-A Nashville from a stint with the Athletics.
The 22-year-old recently spent time with the big-league club while Chad Pinder was sidelined with a knee injury, yet ended up logging just one at-bat during his nine days with the Athletics. He's had trouble making contact since returning to the Sounds, but he'll look to work his way back to the form that led to a solid .290/.339/.456 line that included 15 home runs and 54 RBI over 111 games with Nashville in 2017.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Returns to minors•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could see some outfield time•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Promoted to majors•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Fails to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Smacks third spring homer Monday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Outside shot at Opening Day roster•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...