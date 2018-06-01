Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Shipped back to Nashville
Barreto was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It was more of the same for Barreto during his latest big-league stint -- he rode the pine for most of his stay and went hitless in six at-bats. He's still just 22 and is far from a lost cause, but some of the prospect shine has worn off over the last year or so. It looks like Barreto will need a long-term injury in the middle infield in order to get an extended look with the big club at any point this season.
