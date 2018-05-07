Barreto went 3-for-4 with five RBI from a pair of home runs in Triple-A Nashville's win over Memphis on Sunday.

Barreto has been positively tearing the cover off the ball for the Sounds over the last two weeks. The versatile prospect has six multi-hit efforts during that span, including nine extra-base hits (five doubles, four homers) and nine RBI. His season line at Triple-A is up to an impressive .304/.388/.609, and if he's able to maintain a similar caliber of effort over an extended period, he could certainly carve himself out another opportunity with the big-league roster at some point in 2018.