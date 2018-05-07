Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Slugs two homers for Nashville on Sunday
Barreto went 3-for-4 with five RBI from a pair of home runs in Triple-A Nashville's win over Memphis on Sunday.
Barreto has been positively tearing the cover off the ball for the Sounds over the last two weeks. The versatile prospect has six multi-hit efforts during that span, including nine extra-base hits (five doubles, four homers) and nine RBI. His season line at Triple-A is up to an impressive .304/.388/.609, and if he's able to maintain a similar caliber of effort over an extended period, he could certainly carve himself out another opportunity with the big-league roster at some point in 2018.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Picking up pace at Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Scuffling since returning to minors•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Returns to minors•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could see some outfield time•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Promoted to majors•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Fails to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....