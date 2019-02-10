Barreto will not report for spring training on time due to visa issues caused by the political turmoil in Venezuela, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Barreto, a Venezuela native, is a victim of major visa delays as his home country works through a time of political unrest. Despite this development, the Athletics are still hopeful that the 22-year-old will be back with the team by Feb. 17. More information will likely become available once he's able to get stateside, but as things stand now, this doesn't seem like it will be a long-term issue.