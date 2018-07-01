Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Takes seat in series finale
Barreto is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It looks like Barreto's time as an everyday player for the Athletics could soon be coming to an end. Per Slusser, the Athletics anticipate that Matt Chapman (hand) will be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday against the Padres, at which point he would step back in as the team's everyday third baseman while Jed Lowrie heads back to the keystone. That would leave no path to consistent at-bats for Barreto in the middle infield, so it's expected that he'll be sent back to New Orleans after what has been an up-and-down stint with the big club. In 12 games since his June 15 promotion, Barreto has gone 11-for-45 (.244 average) with three home runs and 10 RBI, but he has struck out in 43.5 percent of his plate appearances.
