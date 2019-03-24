Barreto is slated to occasionally fill in at second base when Jurickson Profar shifts over to first during Matt Olson's (hand) absence, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Barreto logged time at second base, shortstop and designated hitter in 2018, but the keystone is where he spent the most time. Therefore, he's a natural fill-in for Profar on occasions the latter mans the corner infield spot, although manager Bob Melvin also indicated Saturday that Chad Pinder would slot in at second base periodically during Olson's projected multi-week absence.

