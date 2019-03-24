Athletics' Franklin Barreto: To see time at keystone
Barreto is slated to occasionally fill in at second base when Jurickson Profar shifts over to first during Matt Olson's (hand) absence, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Barreto logged time at second base, shortstop and designated hitter in 2018, but the keystone is where he spent the most time. Therefore, he's a natural fill-in for Profar on occasions the latter mans the corner infield spot, although manager Bob Melvin also indicated Saturday that Chad Pinder would slot in at second base periodically during Olson's projected multi-week absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Will join A's in Japan•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Impressing in outfield•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Auditions in left field•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Arrives in camp•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Stuck in Venezuela with visa delay•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could get look in outfield•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...