Barreto combined to go 2-for-8 in Friday's doubleheader but recorded two three-run home runs and scored two runs in the first game.

He went 0-for-4 in the nightcap, but in the opener of the twin bill, Barreto hit three-run blasts in the second (off James Shields) and eighth innings (off Luis Avilan) after hitting his first shot of 2018 on Wednesday. He's disappointed in the early part of his MLB career (.189/.240/.344 in his first 96 plate appearances), and questions remain about how his hit tool and power potential will eventually develop, but the Athletics are giving him a run in the starting lineup to get a better look.