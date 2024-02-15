Tarnok (hip) is a bit behind schedule at the beginning of Athletics camp, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tarnok needed surgery on his right hip last August and will be eased into things this spring. The 25-year-old will be in the mix for a spot in Oakland's rotation once he's ready to roll, although a trip back to Triple-A Las Vegas to knock some rust off at the start of 2024 seems likely.