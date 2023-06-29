Tarnok (shoulder) dealt with a blister issue during his rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Tarnok gave up two runs in four innings while getting his pitch count up to 61 in the outing but developed a blister during the start. He's considered day-to-day, so it's possible he could be ready in time for his next rehab start next week. Tarnok has been out all season with a right shoulder strain.
