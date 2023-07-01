Tarnok (shoulder) is no longer dealing with the blister issue he suffered during his last rehab start, and he's still expected to make his next start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tarnok's blister recovery keeps him on schedule in his rehab assignment, and he remains on pace to join the Athletics' rotation within a couple weeks after being on the shelf all season with a right shoulder strain. The 24-year-old prospect has looked solid during his rehab assignment, surrendering just two runs on four hits and six walks -- though he's struck out just four batters across 10.2 innings.