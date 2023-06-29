Tarnok (shoulder) allowed two earned runs on one hit and four walks over four innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Round Rock on Wednesday. He did not record a strikeout.

The subpar control wasn't ideal, but it did serve to boost Tarnok's pitch count to 61 offerings, the biggest workload of his rehab assignment yet. The right-hander is likely on the cusp of activation, but even with 12.2 minor-league frames under his belt, the Athletics may want to give Tarnok at least one more outing on the farm to push his pitch count into the 70-75 range.