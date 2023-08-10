Tarnok (1-1) got the win against the Rangers on Wednesday, firing four scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts.

Tarnok came in following two scoreless frames from opener Austin Pruitt and continued the surprising domination of a potent Rangers lineup with his quartet of solid innings. The right-hander still struggled with efficiency -- only 39 of his 69 pitches landed for strikes -- but the outing was by far the best of Tarnok's five this season and was the first in which he didn't allow any runs. His pitch count also served as a new high-water mark, and although Tarnok could well continue to frequently appear in a bulk-reliever role, it's certainly possible he also gets a conventional start or two before season's end.