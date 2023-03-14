Tarnok hasn't pitched in a Cactus League game since March 8 due to right arm discomfort, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Initial reports suggested it was a thumb issue Tarnok was dealing with, but apparently it's his pitching arm. He's undergoing tests and the Athletics should have a clearer idea of what's going on with the right-hander soon. Tarnok came over to the Athletics from Atlanta in the Sean Murphy trade. If healthy, he's likely to start 2023 at Triple-A Las Vegas.
