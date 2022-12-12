The Athletics acquired Tarnok alongside Manny Pina in a three-way deal Monday which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Tarnok was one of the Braves' top prospects and will be one of Oakland's now. The right-handed pitcher posted a 3.68 ERA and 49:17 K:BB in 44 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett last season. He also made 15 appearances in AA and one game, his big-league debut, with Atlanta in August.