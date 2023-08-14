Tarnok is listed as the Athletics' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in St. Louis.

The Athletics could end up changing course and deploy Tarnok behind an opener, but the 24-year-old right-hander at least appears to be locked into a rotation spot for the time being. After going 2.2 innings in his first career start July 26, Tarnok has worked in bulk relief in his last two appearances, covering 2.1 innings on Aug. 1 and four scoreless frames this past Wednesday. Tarnok tossed 69 pitches his last time out, and while he's still likely to have a workload restriction in place to some degree Tuesday, he should be stretched out enough to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win if used as a starter.