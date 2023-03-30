site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Goes to IL with shoulder strain
RotoWire Staff
The Athletics placed Tarnok on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.
Tarnok was first injured in mid-March and it's unclear how much time he might miss. He'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas once he's deemed healthy.
