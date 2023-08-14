Tarnok was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Tarnok appeared set to make another start for Oakland, but he will instead spend at least a couple weeks on the injured list. It's unclear what is ailing him, so a precise target date for his return is uncertain.
More News
-
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Gets another turn through rotation•
-
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Brilliant in bulk-relief role•
-
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Working in bulk role Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Pitches to contact as opener•
-
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Opening Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Works in long relief•