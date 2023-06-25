Tarnok (shoulder) has felt good since his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and will make his next appearance for the Aviators this coming Wednesday, the team's official site reports.

The fact Tarnok upped his pitch count from 42 to 53 in that most recent outing and came away with no residual effects is yet another encouraging sign for the right-hander. If all goes similarly well for Tarnok in this next start, activation from his season-long stay on the injured list could be deemed appropriate.