The Athletics placed Tarnok (hip) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Tarnok's placement on the IL had long been expected after he was shut down from throwing in early March due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right hip. Manager Mark Kotsay has already confirmed Tarnok will eventually begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas when he's healthy enough to return. However, the right-hander, who logged 14.2 innings across five appearances (one start) at the big-league level with the Athletics last season, is fully expected to see time in the majors during the 2024 campaign.