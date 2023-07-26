Tarnok will serve as an opener for the Athletics on Wednesday in San Francisco, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
He hasn't pitched in nearly a week and went three innings in that appearance, so it could be more of a piggyback with Hogan Harris rather than a traditional opener/bulk reliever situation. Tarnok has allowed three runs and walked five over 5.2 frames with the A's this season.
