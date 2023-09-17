Tarnok was transferred to the 60-day IL on Sunday.
Tarnok underwent surgery on his right hip at the end of August, effectively ending his season. He was originally placed on the injured list back on Aug. 14 with a calf strain. The pitcher is being transferred to create room on the 40-man roster for Joe Boyle.
