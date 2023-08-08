Tarnok will be the primary pitcher for the Athletics on Wednesday against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

There could be an opener ahead of him, but Tarnok is slated to work multiple innings in the A's series finale versus Texas. The 24-year-old right-hander has posted a 6.75 ERA and 10:9 K:BB through 10.2 major-league frames this season.