The Athletics transferred Tarnok (hip) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Tarnok underwent surgery on his right hip in late August, effectively ending his season. As such, the move to the 60-day injured list doesn't affect Tarnok's timeline for a return, though it creates an open spot on the 28-man active roster for Joe Boyle, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Padres.