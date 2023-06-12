Tarnok (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Monday before reporting to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday for his second rehab start, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tarnok will jump from the Arizona Complex League to the Pacific Coast League for his upcoming rehab outing after he struck out two while holding the Cubs' rookie-level squad scoreless over two innings in his 2023 debut Friday. Because he's been on the mend from a right shoulder strain since early March, Tarnok will likely require multiple starts at Las Vegas to get fully stretched out for starting duty. Once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, the Athletics may choose to keep Tarnok at Las Vegas if a spot in the big-league rotation isn't available.