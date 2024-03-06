Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Tarnok is currently shut down after having a setback with his surgically repaired right hip, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tarnok had surgery last August and entered camp behind schedule. He has yet to appear in a Cactus League game, and now that he's experienced a setback, Tarnok looks like a virtual lock to begin the season on the injured list. Once healthy, Tarnok could be a candidate to join the Oakland rotation.