Tarnok (0-1) worked out of the bullpen and was the pitcher of record in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Twins after allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

Making his Athletics debut, Tarnok was entrusted with preserving a 7-7 tie when he entered with one out in the sixth inning, but he eventually stumbled by allowing a two-out solo home run to Kyle Farmer in the following frame. A two-out bases-loaded walk issued to Byron Buxton in the eighth inning then accounted for the second run on Tarnok's ledger, saddling him with the loss. Due to his poor control, Tarnok needed 63 pitches just to record his seven outs, but the hefty workload seemingly dispelled any doubts about the strength of his previously strained shoulder. The 24-year-old could be in line for more long-relief assignments in the immediate future, but his experience as a starter at the minor-league level also makes him a rotation option should the Athletics look to move on from Hogan Harris, Ken Waldichuk or Luis Medina.