Tarnok (shoulder) will throw around 20 pitches in a sim game Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Tarnok has been sidelined since Opening Day after suffering a shoulder strain in the middle of spring training. He could begin a rehab assignment shortly after the sim game, meaning a return in mid-to-late June is realistic barring setbacks.
