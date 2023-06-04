Tarnok (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Saturday, the team's official site reports.
Tarnok is seemingly trending in the right direction, as he also threw a 20-pitch bullpen session May 26 and faced hitters in a simulated game Tuesday. The promising right-hander may be inching closer to a rehab assignment if he doesn't experience any residual effects from Saturday's activity.
