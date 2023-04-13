site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Transferred to 60-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Tarnok (shoulder) was transferred Thursday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
Tarnok remains without a recovery timetable after being diagnosed with a right shoulder strain this spring. The good news is that the injury is not expected to require surgery.
